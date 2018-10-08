WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jon Trickett

Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:07 pm
Posted by RugbyFanMan on Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:07 pm
RugbyFanMan Stevo's Armpit
It seems to me that there has been so much emphasis placed on Mary Creagh and Andrea Jenkyns and asking them if they could object, has there been an equal focus on Trickett? If we can get all 3 MPs of Wakefield to object then that would be so powerful. And I’m sure that if an MP wanted to object then he would be permitted to do so after the deadline.

I’m not sure if an effort has already been made, but surely it would be worth sending a few tweets, emails, etc? At least get him to voice his opinion...
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:12 pm
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:12 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Vote winner for Tricky Jon is currently HS2.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:24 pm
Posted by Prince Buster on Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:24 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
RugbyFanMan wrote:
It seems to me that there has been so much emphasis placed on Mary Creagh and Andrea Jenkyns and asking them if they could object, has there been an equal focus on Trickett? If we can get all 3 MPs of Wakefield to object then that would be so powerful. And I’m sure that if an MP wanted to object then he would be permitted to do so after the deadline.

I’m not sure if an effort has already been made, but surely it would be worth sending a few tweets, emails, etc? At least get him to voice his opinion...



Hey no one is stopping you trying, by all means have a go.
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:36 pm
Posted by RugbyFanMan on Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:36 pm
RugbyFanMan Stevo's Armpit
Yes I will be sending an email shortly, of course
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:52 pm
Posted by ricardo07 on Mon Oct 08, 2018 3:52 pm
ricardo07 User avatar
I contacted him but he made no comment on where he stood on this issue.

Unless he supports us he will be losing my vote.
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:29 pm
Posted by wtid71 on Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:29 pm
He's my local MP and when emailed him about the stadium I got a computer generated acknowledgement but no further reply. Very disappointing.
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:43 pm
Posted by wakeytrin on Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:43 pm
wtid71 wrote:
He's my local MP and when emailed him about the stadium I got a computer generated acknowledgement but no further reply. Very disappointing.

He will be in touch when he needs your vote in the next election.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:57 pm
Posted by RickK on Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:57 pm
MP's tend to be self serving individuals the majority are just seeking the next bit of good PR to hang on to, guess Trickett doesn't see any personal kudos in getting behind Trinity in reality none have exactly been sabre rattling on the Club's behalf but some support better than none
Re: Jon Trickett
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:17 pm
Posted by try scorer on Mon Oct 08, 2018 6:17 pm
Reight name almost tricker him and mary creag cant do wifh em

