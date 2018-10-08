WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Signing: Brandon Douglas

New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:04 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:04 pm
Jemmo
Dons have sigend Brandon Douglas from Castleford, he spent some of 2018 on loan to Halifax

http://doncasterrugbyleague.co.uk/artic ... gn-brandon
Re: New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:20 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:20 pm
Stand-Offish
Craig Harrison was part of the presentation team at the Bradford/Worky game ... with Dane this and Jy that ...
Is this lad one of his?
War does not determine who is right - only who is left.

Thank God I'm an atheist.
Re: New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:26 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:26 pm
Jemmo
Yes I believe so, Brandon has just tweeted thanking Castleford, Halifax and Show Me The Money
Re: New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:28 pm
Posted by Jemmo on Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:28 pm
Jemmo
Here's the highlights reel https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hrbN7inV5w0
Re: New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:48 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Mon Oct 08, 2018 2:48 pm
Double Movement
Looks a decent prospect. Seems to make yards on impact and looks a solid tackler...

...although it's always hard to read too much into these highlights reels.
Re: New Signing: Brandon Douglas
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:59 pm
Posted by Moonshine on Mon Oct 08, 2018 4:59 pm
Moonshine
Looks useful and a big warm welcome to the lad.
Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.

