Andre Savelio
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:16 pm
Posted by easyWire on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:16 pm
easyWire
Was that him sat in the stands on Thursday cheering on the Wire (albeit wearing a red hat :evil: )...? Is he back for the off-season? (not trying to fuel a rumour here)...
Re: Andre Savelio
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:37 pm
Posted by Boss Hog on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:37 pm
easyWire wrote:
Was that him sat in the stands on Thursday cheering on the Wire (albeit wearing a red hat :evil: )...? Is he back for the off-season? (not trying to fuel a rumour here)...


Yes, he is shown at 50 seconds, shouting for the lads, in the Wire end

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doG2zCEWfwU
Re: Andre Savelio
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by easyWire on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:40 pm
easyWire
Boss Hog wrote:
Yes, he is shown at 50 seconds, shouting for the lads, in the Wire end

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=doG2zCEWfwU


Great... you can start the rumour then ;-)

