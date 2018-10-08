WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trailfinders Sports Ground

Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:55 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:55 pm
Firstly congratulations to London on winning the Million Pound Game. Danny Ward has done a fantastic job with Iâ€™d imagine smaller budgets than Toronto, Leigh and perhaps Featherstone and Toulouse.

However is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? I would say no it is not. It looks like an amateur clubs ground.

This is a genuine discussion point. As the last thread on this topic was locked, please keep all posts on topic or refrain from posting.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:13 pm
Posted by Roy Haggerty on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:13 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Firstly congratulations to London on winning the Million Pound Game. Danny Ward has done a fantastic job with Iâ€™d imagine smaller budgets than Toronto, Leigh and perhaps Featherstone and Toulouse.

However is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? I would say no it is not. It looks like an amateur clubs ground.

This is a genuine discussion point. As the last thread on this topic was locked, please keep all posts on topic or refrain from posting.


No, it clearly doesn't meet the criteria. However, criteria were essentially abandoned whe we returned to promotion and relegation. We can either have a criteria-based system for deciding who is in the top flight, or we can have a purely performance-based system. At the moment, we have the latter.

I guess on the plus side there's a good chance London will geta few sell-outs next year, as the travelling fans of the bigger clubs will easily fill out Trailfinders alongside the local support.
Image

"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:23 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:23 pm
Wasn't the original topic locked? Don't worry Kev they will be fine
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:40 pm
Posted by terrykelly on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:40 pm
Give it a rest Sinfield, London have deservedly gained promotion to Super League.

Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:41 pm
Posted by bramleyrhino on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:41 pm
I personally enjoyed our trip to Trailfinders during Leeds' first forray into the middle eights a couple of years ago. A very friendly atmosphere, a cracking club bar and they put on a good BBQ as well.

Yes, it's a far cry from Wembley or Old Trafford, but you cannot fault the effort of the people involved when it comes to matchday and supporter experience.
