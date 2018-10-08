Firstly congratulations to London on winning the Million Pound Game. Danny Ward has done a fantastic job with Iâ€™d imagine smaller budgets than Toronto, Leigh and perhaps Featherstone and Toulouse.
However is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? I would say no it is not. It looks like an amateur clubs ground.
This is a genuine discussion point. As the last thread on this topic was locked, please keep all posts on topic or refrain from posting.
However is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? I would say no it is not. It looks like an amateur clubs ground.
This is a genuine discussion point. As the last thread on this topic was locked, please keep all posts on topic or refrain from posting.