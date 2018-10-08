WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - What Now

What Now
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:52 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:52 pm
So, now the hard work starts. Where do we think we need to bring players in for next season???

By my reckoning I think we have signed up -

Battye
Ioane
Williams
Helliwell
Fleming
Dixon
Pitts
Walker
Gee
Sid
Lovell
Butler
Ogden
Hindmarsh
Meadows
S Davis

Id like to keep

Kear
Sammutt
Spencer
Cunningham
Evans
M Davies
Pellissier

We know Davis, Channing and Harrison are off. Not sure about keeping Api, KPP or Pelo. So that would give us 23 in the squad. Prob need another 5/6 in the squad.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:35 pm
Posted by Jossy B on Mon Oct 08, 2018 1:35 pm
'Ward to keep faith with Broncos heroes'

http://www.skysports.com/share/11521368

Users browsing this forum: dredgie, Honkytonk, mickeyboy and 83 guests

