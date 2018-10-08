So, now the hard work starts. Where do we think we need to bring players in for next season???
By my reckoning I think we have signed up -
Battye
Ioane
Williams
Helliwell
Fleming
Dixon
Pitts
Walker
Gee
Sid
Lovell
Butler
Ogden
Hindmarsh
Meadows
S Davis
Id like to keep
Kear
Sammutt
Spencer
Cunningham
Evans
M Davies
Pellissier
We know Davis, Channing and Harrison are off. Not sure about keeping Api, KPP or Pelo. So that would give us 23 in the squad. Prob need another 5/6 in the squad.
