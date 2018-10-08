WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Superman announces his retirement

Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:28 pm
Chris71
Richard Whiting has announced his retirement from RL more here

Would have liked to have seen him continue to be involved at Hull FC as his knowledge of the game is fantastic and think he would be a very good addition to any teams coaching staff.

Thanks for the memories Stilts you will go down in the clubs history of being one of the great players we have had will never forget that try at Cardiff. Glad to have seen you in the famous black and white.

Good luck in your future.
