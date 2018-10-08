Richard Whiting has announced his retirement from RL more here
Would have liked to have seen him continue to be involved at Hull FC as his knowledge of the game is fantastic and think he would be a very good addition to any teams coaching staff.
Thanks for the memories Stilts you will go down in the clubs history of being one of the great players we have had will never forget that try at Cardiff. Glad to have seen you in the famous black and white.
Good luck in your future.
Would have liked to have seen him continue to be involved at Hull FC as his knowledge of the game is fantastic and think he would be a very good addition to any teams coaching staff.
Thanks for the memories Stilts you will go down in the clubs history of being one of the great players we have had will never forget that try at Cardiff. Glad to have seen you in the famous black and white.
Good luck in your future.