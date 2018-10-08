Here we go guys, the FINAL table for this years Predictions League
And the winner is THEPIMP007 who came with a later surge courtesy of correctly guessing the Featherstone score and thus pipped previous winner tacklertommo.
Thanks for taking part everyone. This is probably a good moment to say that I won't be doing the Predictions League again next year. Having done it for two years - and it is a LOT of work - I just feel its time for someone else to have a go Volunteers, please form an orderly queue
1. thepimp007 319
2. tackler thommo 317
3. Steel City Bull 313
4. Le Penguin 308
5. Bendybulls 304
6. Johnbulls 303
7. jackmac452 301
8. Bent&Bongser 295
9. roger daly 294
10. Alex 0604 293
11. paulwalker71 293
12. Herr Rigsby 291
13. Dr Feelgood 285
14. Pumpetypump 284
15. bull on a canary 279
16. rambull1967 267
17. seagulls 267
18. Bull Mania 265
19. childofthenorthern 265
20. Bull Northern 261
21. broadybulls87 256
22. Bulls Boy 2011 255
23. FR13day 253
24. Ferocious Aardvark 234
25. Ricky F1 222
26. jayb 214
27. Pyrah123 211
28. bullpower2014 175
29. Duckman 175
30. BD20Cougar 164
31. Bullseye 106
32. Jimmy4Bradford 30
33. Hamster Chops 10
