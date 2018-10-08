in 2016 we headed over to Sam Platts only to find they were letting Wigan fans in only! never seen that before at a RL final, very odd. Sam Platts has since burnt down so is anyone aware if any other pubs will be adopting fan segregation policies?
Bishops Blaize is a decent pre-match boozer and there is another pub over the road "The Trafford". I've never been in there though as its always rammed and queing out the door with bouncers operating a 1 in 1 out policy. Morgans bar in another option, walking distance but not as close as the other two
There are a few pubs on Chester Road that are well frequented. They do got a bit packed from 3 onwards and charge you to get in. In the City Centre the Wetherspoons on Oxford Street "The paramount" is very popular. If you are going in by train get off at Oxford Road and follow the crowd. You then get an over populated Tram to Exchange.
A pre-match mouch around town, (Northern Quarter Manchester) for me. I'm out and about with a couple of other Wires and a dozen or so neutrals, whom I'm hoping won't be neutral on the day.
Pre-match brecky in Moon under water then off for a walkabout. Most probably end up in Sinclairs Oyster bar because I love Sam Smith's as a brewery and it's cheap as chips. 5 pints, pay with a tenner and come back with change
Both good shouts, I like Sams too and the price if they could sort out the plastic glasses at Sinclair's....I will be mostly getting raucous in The Lower Turk's Head consuming Timothy Taylor's Landlord bitter then a stroll to the Dockyard post match hopefully in a great mood
Bloody typical...they get preferential treatment off the rfl now the pubs are following....
Yeah the plastic glasses are annoying. If not there, a walk over to Waxy O'Connor's (Best Pint of Guinness in Manchester city centre) and a shuffle through the city via northern quarter I think. Turtle bay and Crafty Pig, then towards Deasngate. Brewdog, Revolution, The Knott, Atlas Bar and as always the traditional last stop for us, the Deansgate tavern
yeah the oyster bar was pretty good fun in 2012, i think we were at moon under water in 2013 for pre match, i can't remember much of 2016 if i'm honest.
Might be dabbling at port st beer house since its a special occasion.
