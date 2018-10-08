WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pubs grand final

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Pubs grand final

Post a reply
Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:37 am
Posted by Briers'Boot on Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:37 am
Briers'Boot User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Apr 19, 2015 8:12 am
Posts: 102
Just wondering where everyone is drinking before the game? Whats your pre match plans. Not sure on pubs around the ground as i cant remember last time.
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:50 am
Posted by moving on... on Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:50 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1630
in 2016 we headed over to Sam Platts only to find they were letting Wigan fans in only! never seen that before at a RL final, very odd. Sam Platts has since burnt down so is anyone aware if any other pubs will be adopting fan segregation policies?

Bishops Blaize is a decent pre-match boozer and there is another pub over the road "The Trafford". I've never been in there though as its always rammed and queing out the door with bouncers operating a 1 in 1 out policy. Morgans bar in another option, walking distance but not as close as the other two
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:02 am
Posted by kirtonLindseyWolf on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:02 am
kirtonLindseyWolf User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Wed Oct 02, 2013 2:08 pm
Posts: 509
There are a few pubs on Chester Road that are well frequented. They do got a bit packed from 3 onwards and charge you to get in. In the City Centre the Wetherspoons on Oxford Street "The paramount" is very popular. If you are going in by train get off at Oxford Road and follow the crowd. You then get an over populated Tram to Exchange.
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:07 am
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:07 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3790
Location: Stuck in 1982
A pre-match mouch around town, (Northern Quarter Manchester) for me. I'm out and about with a couple of other Wires and a dozen or so neutrals, whom I'm hoping won't be neutral on the day.
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:13 am
Posted by moving on... on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:13 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1630
Uncle Rico wrote:
A pre-match mouch around town, (Northern Quarter Manchester) for me. I'm out and about with a couple of other Wires and a dozen or so neutrals, whom I'm hoping won't be neutral on the day.


Pre-match brecky in Moon under water then off for a walkabout. Most probably end up in Sinclairs Oyster bar because I love Sam Smith's as a brewery and it's cheap as chips. 5 pints, pay with a tenner and come back with change :D
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:15 am
Posted by easyWire on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:15 am
easyWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 32
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 1215
Location: Dubai
moving on... wrote:
letting Wigan fans in only!

...since burnt down


Well, what did they expect?!
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:20 am
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:20 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3790
Location: Stuck in 1982
moving on... wrote:
Pre-match brecky in Moon under water then off for a walkabout. Most probably end up in Sinclairs Oyster bar because I love Sam Smith's as a brewery and it's cheap as chips. 5 pints, pay with a tenner and come back with change :D


Both good shouts, I like Sams too and the price if they could sort out the plastic glasses at Sinclair's....I will be mostly getting raucous in The Lower Turk's Head consuming Timothy Taylor's Landlord bitter then a stroll to the Dockyard post match hopefully in a great mood
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:26 am
Posted by sir adrian morley on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:26 am
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6983
Location: Home sweet home
moving on... wrote:
in 2016 we headed over to Sam Platts only to find they were letting Wigan fans in only! never seen that before at a RL final, very odd. Sam Platts has since burnt down so is anyone aware if any other pubs will be adopting fan segregation policies?

Bishops Blaize is a decent pre-match boozer and there is another pub over the road "The Trafford". I've never been in there though as its always rammed and queing out the door with bouncers operating a 1 in 1 out policy. Morgans bar in another option, walking distance but not as close as the other two

Bloody typical...they get preferential treatment off the rfl now the pubs are following....
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:44 am
Posted by moving on... on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:44 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1630
Uncle Rico wrote:
Both good shouts, I like Sams too and the price if they could sort out the plastic glasses at Sinclair's....I will be mostly getting raucous in The Lower Turk's Head consuming Timothy Taylor's Landlord bitter then a stroll to the Dockyard post match hopefully in a great mood


Yeah the plastic glasses are annoying. If not there, a walk over to Waxy O'Connor's (Best Pint of Guinness in Manchester city centre) and a shuffle through the city via northern quarter I think. Turtle bay and Crafty Pig, then towards Deasngate. Brewdog, Revolution, The Knott, Atlas Bar and as always the traditional last stop for us, the Deansgate tavern :ROCKS:


easyWire wrote:
Well, what did they expect?!


:lol: :lol: :lol:
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2018

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Re: Pubs grand final
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:46 am
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:46 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35947
moving on... wrote:
Pre-match brecky in Moon under water then off for a walkabout. Most probably end up in Sinclairs Oyster bar because I love Sam Smith's as a brewery and it's cheap as chips. 5 pints, pay with a tenner and come back with change :D



yeah the oyster bar was pretty good fun in 2012, i think we were at moon under water in 2013 for pre match, i can't remember much of 2016 if i'm honest.

Might be dabbling at port st beer house since its a special occasion.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Boss Hog, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, Itchy Arsenal, kirtonLindseyWolf, Major Tom, MorePlaymakersNeeded, rubber duckie, S_Riley, Saddened!, Smiffy27, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, wire-wire, Wrath and 257 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,805,1561,90777,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)