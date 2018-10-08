WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done to the Bradford Bulls

Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:02 am
Posted by Huddersfield1895 on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:02 am
https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/r ... -1-9385138
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:15 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:15 am
Despite the self denial and pathetic wailing and a sycophantic media that acompanied the old clubs demise I am delighted at this news.

A strong and above all HONEST Bradford on the up has far more offer SL than silly clubs like Toronto.

I hope the Bulls return in a few years with a side they can afford and HONEST ambitions to do well.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:27 am
Posted by Clearwing on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:27 am
Their fans who've stuck with them deserve something good. Hope they continue to rebuild.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

“Leeds just wander around looking like they’re doing nothing” (Jon Wilkin)

"Jon Wilkin's tight pants and coffee shop have not helped him to see the bigger picture or allowed him to get a firm grip on reality." (leeds owl)
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:35 am
Posted by Mash Butty on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:35 am
Imagine if your club went through what they did, it's a horrible thought, I want back the Bulls of the mid 90s.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:48 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:48 am
A belated well done Bradford and all the best for 2019.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:49 am
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:49 am
Fantastic that the Bradford Bulls Club are promoted to Championship RL, their fans are a great bunch too .....
Onwards & upwards *hope to see you home & away next year*
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:57 am
Posted by vastman on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:57 am
Mash Butty wrote:
Imagine if your club went through what they did, it's a horrible thought, I want back the Bulls of the mid 90s.


What spending money they don't have and thus buying title dishonestly - not for me thanks.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:57 am
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:57 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
Fantastic that the Bradford Bulls Club are promoted to Championship RL, their fans are a great bunch too .....
Onwards & upwards *hope to see you home & away next year*



You will do don’t worry my friend
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:59 am
Posted by christopher on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:59 am
As a Leeds fan I really hope Bradford kick on from here, they've done it tough the last few years and the fans who have stuck with them deserve a load of credit. I hope they are being sensibly run and return to SL, the Leeds Bradford games are some of my favourite ever RL memories.
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:01 am
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:01 am
vastman wrote:
What spending money they don't have and thus buying title dishonestly - not for me thanks.



No you’d prefer to go bust after running up a massive tax bill with f*** all to show for it.

Buying mediocrity dishonestly.

Also Bradford went into administration after missing the play offs three years on the bounce. It was a long time after winning the title.
