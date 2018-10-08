WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto

Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:37 am
Posted by griff1998 on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:37 am
griff1998
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Well, you missed out on a trip to Toronto this year but there's always next year.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:50 am
Posted by Greg Florimos Boots on Mon Oct 08, 2018 7:50 am
Greg Florimos Boots
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
griff1998 wrote:
Well, you missed out on a trip to Toronto this year but there's always next year.


Bad news for the Championship title race for next year but great to have Bradford and York in the division.

Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:26 am
Posted by Jaffro on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:26 am
Jaffro
Bronze RLFANS Member
Not sure it makes much difference given it's a top 5 play-off competition to go up.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:53 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Mon Oct 08, 2018 8:53 am
Beaujangles
Strong-running second rower
Jaffro wrote:
Not sure it makes much difference given it's a top 5 play-off competition to go up.
However good they are they'll still have to play a grand final on these shores.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:37 am
Posted by Living The Dream on Mon Oct 08, 2018 9:37 am
Living The Dream
Cheeky half-back
Looks another tough league again in Championship next season. Some strong teams coming down with money to spend and some strong teams coming up from L1. Think we will need some Senior Pro's to mix it up a bit next season as well as youth.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:41 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:41 am
Beaujangles
Strong-running second rower
Particularly pleasing result for that Andy Ackers :)
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:49 am
Posted by griff1998 on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:49 am
griff1998
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Beaujangles wrote:
However good they are they'll still have to play a grand final on these shores.


Well, there's a interesting possibility.

Maybe the final will be in some development area - Beijing, Santiago, Kinshasa .....
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:58 am
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Mon Oct 08, 2018 10:58 am
Hudd-Shay
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Beaujangles wrote:
However good they are they'll still have to play a grand final on these shores.

? It could be in Toronto unless it's at a neutral ground.
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:01 am
Posted by Beaujangles on Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:01 am
Beaujangles
Strong-running second rower
Hudd-Shay wrote:
? It could be in Toronto unless it's at a neutral ground.
True,was making assumption GF's were neutral venue,but who knows...
Re: Toronto
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:20 am
Posted by the fax in asia on Mon Oct 08, 2018 11:20 am
the fax in asia
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Griff Beijing would b good I could make that one !
