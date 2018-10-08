Genuine question?
I will attend at least 1 London Broncos SL game next year......will you?
Before anyone doubts London's place at the top table or whines about the lack of fans......are you coming to town........did you come down this year when your side played us....are yo a FAN?
....I will fly for 35 hours and I will shout the loudest........where will you be?
We are London.....and we now belong at your top table........suck it up buttercup.......we don't do backwards!
Lebron....see you at the saints game?
