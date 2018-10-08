WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Are you buying a ticket?

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Are you buying a ticket?

Post a reply
Are you buying a ticket?
Post Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:47 am
Posted by Call Me God on Mon Oct 08, 2018 12:47 am
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,236
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2060
Genuine question?
I will attend at least 1 London Broncos SL game next year......will you?
Before anyone doubts London's place at the top table or whines about the lack of fans......are you coming to town........did you come down this year when your side played us....are yo a FAN?
....I will fly for 35 hours and I will shout the loudest........where will you be?

We are London.....and we now belong at your top table........suck it up buttercup.......we don't do backwards!

Lebron....see you at the saints game?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bull on a canary, captaincaveman, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, Dave Lister, ducknumber1, Gallanteer, GUBRATS, Him, Homer Simpson, Jake the Peg, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Jukesays, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Paddyfc, Sal Paradise, Saxy, TheUnassumingBadger, Traffic, vastman, Willzay and 205 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,8311,49077,2364,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Sat 13th Oct 18:00
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN WARRIORS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)