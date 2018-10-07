WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - League Weekly

Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:09 pm
Posted by Big Dave 3 on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:09 pm
Front page of League Weekly on Twitter says “Leicester star boosts Wire bid”

Any ideas?
ChrisPie2 wrote-

(Lee Briers prior to the semi final)

He will deserve it if he contributes to a winning performance.

Clearly he has never done this in the past and thus has never deserved to be in a final, i suspect that the same scenario will occur tomorrow.
Re: League Weekly
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:13 pm
Posted by GB on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:13 pm
Could it be Kasper Schmeichel’s visit and chat to the players last week?
Re: League Weekly
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:14 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:14 pm
Big Dave 3 wrote:
Front page of League Weekly on Twitter says “Leicester star boosts Wire bid”

Any ideas?


Phil Blake?
once a wire always a wire
Re: League Weekly
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:33 pm
Posted by sally cinnamon on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:33 pm
Kyle Eastmond signed.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

