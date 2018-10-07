I take it they will get the label to be favorites for the drop but I think the RFL have missed a trick here to stop the yo yoing of clubs coming up and down from the championships, why couldn't they at least given clubs a years grace before being in the drop zone, its going to be one hell of a task to stay up next year
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
London or Salford
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES????? £20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000. The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
And thats the downfall of the process. London now have to sign player, get them in early and get ready for SL. Maybe they should get a 12 month relegation dispensation.
Looks weird if the second bottom team goes down though, doesn’t it? I know they did it for Catalans, of course.
As a Hull KR fan, i’ve seen us get up and stay up the next season twice in a little over a decade. It’s really tough - but it’s possible.
This new/old system results in a the risk of yo-yoing. Licensing, even if implemented with more honesty and transparency than last time, risks leading to stagnation as much as offering stability. The 8s was over complicated and a bit random, to say the least. More in a Russian roulette than raffle kinda way.
The only option we haven’t tried is re-election, and that’s a bit political for most people’s tastes.
There’s no perfect solution.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Licensing is the only solution. We need to secure London, Toronto and Toulouse as permanent members of Super League. Only licensing can ensure that.
