Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:23 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:23 pm
Is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? It looks like an amateur clubs ground.
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:25 pm
Posted by terrykelly on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:25 pm
ha ha ha.....SHUT UP !
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:27 pm
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:27 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? It looks like an amateur clubs ground.



No but that doesn’t matter. They’ll just get less sky cash.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:38 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:38 pm
Diddums.
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:42 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:42 pm
Bless :SUBMISSION:
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:47 pm
Posted by craig hkr on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:47 pm
Free tickets for Mad Max extras and a few beer tents in a concrete easrern block style stadium with humps in both 20's and you are worried about Londons ground? Great result tonight .
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:49 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:49 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? It looks like an amateur clubs ground.

You flatcappers are unbelievable! Just when we get a team into Superleague from outside the M62 corridor you are looking for excuses to keep them out!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:49 pm
Posted by terrykelly on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:49 pm
Sir Kev, where art thou ?
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:51 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:51 pm
terrykelly wrote:
Sir Kev, where art thou ?

Swapping notes under his bridge with Lebron "the tipster" and John from Chorley 8)

I really do miss lebron.......where is he?
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: Trailfinders Sports Ground
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:38 pm
Posted by Psychedelic Casual on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:38 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Is the Trailfinders Sports Ground really good enough to meet the minimum criteria of stadium for a Super League club? It looks like an amateur clubs ground.

Put your flat cap and pint of bitter away and get with the programme, the future lies in our nation’s capital not the M62 corridor
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
