Excellent game of rugby league, everything was about Toronto, broncos played a very very good game, completion rate was outstanding, defence all over the park pretty faultless. They had obviously worked on that goal line defence.
Toronto cracked under the pressure I feel.
Rowley, I have never liked but have to say his post match interview was refreshingly honest. Don’t think he has a job in Canada next year though.
Well done boys, well done Danny Ward
