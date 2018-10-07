WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GET IN...

GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:11 pm
Posted by redmuzza on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:11 pm
redmuzza
Cheeky half-back
Well done boys...GET IN. :BOW:
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by x43sflyer on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
x43sflyer
Stevo's Armpit
Well done look forward to seeing you down the lane, from a tigers fan.
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:16 pm
Posted by Honkytonk on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:16 pm
Honkytonk
Strong-running second rower
I'm speechless. FMOB
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:17 pm
Posted by cheshirecat57 on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:17 pm
cheshirecat57
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Well done you deserve you place in super league! A team with a big heart.
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:20 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:20 pm
Bull Mania
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Massive congratulations guys. Fanatastic to see you back up in SL.
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:28 pm
Posted by x43sflyer on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:28 pm
x43sflyer
Stevo's Armpit
Honkytonk wrote:
I'm speechless. FMOB


That takes me back(FMOB) Edgar Broughton band at Glastonbury
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:32 pm
Posted by Homer on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:32 pm
Homer
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
Fantastic result, well done to everybody involved with the club.
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
Posted by Bent&Bongser on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Sincere congratulations from a Leyther. Boy was that a long last quarter. Enjoy yourselves in EUROPEAN Super League!! :thumb:
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:39 pm
Posted by TOMCAT on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:39 pm
TOMCAT
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Well done London Broncos
Re: GET IN...
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:53 pm
Posted by northernbloke on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:53 pm
northernbloke
Free-scoring winger
Excellent game of rugby league, everything was about Toronto, broncos played a very very good game, completion rate was outstanding, defence all over the park pretty faultless. They had obviously worked on that goal line defence.
Toronto cracked under the pressure I feel.
Rowley, I have never liked but have to say his post match interview was refreshingly honest. Don’t think he has a job in Canada next year though.
Well done boys, well done Danny Ward
