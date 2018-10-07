WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Million pound game

Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:09 pm
cheshirecat57
cheshirecat57
London back in super league ! Very well done
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
King Street Cat
King Street Cat
Toronto shot their load at Headingley last weekend. London still had a big game in them.
"Back home we got a taxidermy man. He gonna have a heart attack when he see what I brung him."
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:16 pm
Willzay
Willzay
Congrats London Broncos! Fantastic result for the game all round.
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:20 pm
PopTart
PopTart
Pleased for them.
Hard fought return.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
wakeytrin
Well done london. Were underdogs and came away with the win.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:35 pm
Khlav Kalash
Khlav Kalash
Trinity the only home team to win their million pound game.

Well done London, Toronto now realising bullying teams doesn't work. Rowley has proved again he's not up to the job. Time to get a replacement in. Maybe Daryl Powell given the Cas fans think he's taken them as far as he can.
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:40 pm
Big lads mate
Rowley,failed at Leigh and now Toronto, couldn’t have happened to a better person, well done London.
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:46 pm
cheshirecat57
cheshirecat57
London have made alot of chaimen very happy :)
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:48 pm
snowie
snowie
wanted London to win so well done to them, favorites to go back down for the other expansion club Bratford Dulls
Re: Million pound game
Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:56 pm
snowie
snowie
did anyone pick up the time went back on the 34 min to around 31 min 50 secs, then in the last few mins of the game again went off came back on stopped at 80 mins and still played 30 plus secs :shock:
didn't look good at all
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)