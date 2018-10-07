WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A Specialist

Board index Championship Eights Leigh Centurions A Specialist

Post a reply
A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:09 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:09 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: In't Tap Room
A Specialist with wasting a millionaires chequebook, multi club

Paul Rowley. A Specialist in failure. Finished.

Peter Kay(e) after the past 2 years ,please give us the alternative view.
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:17 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:17 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1293
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
A Specialist with wasting a millionaires chequebook, multi club

Paul Rowley. A Specialist in failure. Finished.

Peter Kay(e) after the past 2 years ,please give us the alternative view.


A complete failure of course.

Wish I was a pound behind him :roll:
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:29 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:29 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.

Wish I was a pound behind him :roll:


I expected a more articulate response.:-)

Come on, you been telling us past 2 year this guy is better than Wayne Bennet.

If He hadn't have resigned one week before the start of the season, he would have been sacked.

No matter how dire it is now, We would not have enjoyed beating Wigan, St.Helens, Warrington and nilling two other SL teams under his coaching , that's for sure. We would be no where near.

Millionaires chequebooks and still a specialist in failure. Give me Keiron Purtil everyday of the week and twice on Sundays!
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
Posted by GUBRATS on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 2072
Oops
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:39 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:39 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2847
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Couldn’t of happened to a nicer bloke! ;-)
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:44 pm
Posted by THECherry&Whites on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:44 pm
THECherry&Whites User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 4
Rep Position: 31st / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2847
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
I enjoyed my trip to Toronto in the summer, great place. I wonder if we get the chance to go back there or will Argyle switch our game to one of the European cities he mentioned. I wouldn’t mind a trio to Dublin, never been there.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:46 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:46 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.

Wish I was a pound behind him :roll:


If I was the owner of Toronto, I would be on the blower to Neil right now asking him to name his price.

Would you agree?
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:47 pm
Posted by maurice on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:47 pm
maurice User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16261
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.

Wish I was a pound behind him :roll:


Marrying well has its advantages
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:53 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:53 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 2137
Location: In't Tap Room
maurice wrote:
Marrying well has its advantages


Exactly
Re: A Specialist
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:23 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:23 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1293
Bitter as they come haha , i hope you give the guy who messed leyth up Mr ego as much crap as you give paul
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, Bing [Bot], Draexnael, Hudd-Shay, Keiththered, maurice, Peter Kay, Traffic, weighman and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,7441,96677,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 Full Time  
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
42-10
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
27-8
WORKINGTON TOWN
 Full Time  
 SL8s
TORONTO
2-4
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)