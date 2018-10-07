Reputation Points:
13
Rep Position:
22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts:
2137
Location:
In't Tap Room
A Specialist with wasting a millionaires chequebook, multi club
Paul Rowley. A Specialist in failure. Finished. Peter Kay(e) after the past 2 years ,please give us the alternative view.
Posted by
Peter Kay
on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:17 pm
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts:
1293
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
A Specialist with wasting a millionaires chequebook, multi club
Paul Rowley. A Specialist in failure. Finished. Peter Kay(e) after the past 2 years ,please give us the alternative view.
A complete failure of course.
Wish I was a pound behind him
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022 Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025 Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh //www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/ [quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack. He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well. He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Reputation Points:
13
Rep Position:
22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts:
2137
Location:
In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.
Wish I was a pound behind him
I expected a more articulate response.
Come on, you been telling us past 2 year this guy is better than Wayne Bennet.
If He hadn't have resigned one week before the start of the season, he would have been sacked.
No matter how dire it is now, We would not have enjoyed beating Wigan, St.Helens, Warrington and nilling two other SL teams under his coaching , that's for sure. We would be no where near.
Millionaires chequebooks and still a specialist in failure. Give me Keiron Purtil everyday of the week and twice on Sundays!
Posted by
GUBRATS
on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:34 pm
Reputation Points:
3
Rep Position:
32nd / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts:
2072
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
Reputation Points:
4
Rep Position:
31st / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts:
2847
Location:
Everywhere and no where baby...
Couldn’t of happened to a nicer bloke!
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Reputation Points:
4
Rep Position:
31st / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts:
2847
Location:
Everywhere and no where baby...
I enjoyed my trip to Toronto in the summer, great place. I wonder if we get the chance to go back there or will Argyle switch our game to one of the European cities he mentioned. I wouldn’t mind a trio to Dublin, never been there.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?
Reputation Points:
13
Rep Position:
22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts:
2137
Location:
In't Tap Room
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.
Wish I was a pound behind him
If I was the owner of Toronto, I would be on the blower to Neil right now asking him to name his price.
Would you agree?
Posted by
maurice
on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:47 pm
Reputation Points:
10
Rep Position:
25th / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts:
16261
Location:
A rose between 2 thorns
Peter Kay wrote:
A complete failure of course.
Wish I was a pound behind him
Marrying well has its advantages
Reputation Points:
13
Rep Position:
22nd / 77,232
Quiz Score:
0
Joined:
Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts:
2137
Location:
In't Tap Room
maurice wrote:
Marrying well has its advantages
Exactly
Posted by
Peter Kay
on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:23 pm
Joined:
Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts:
1293
Bitter as they come haha , i hope you give the guy who messed leyth up Mr ego as much crap as you give paul
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022 Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025 Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh //www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/ [quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack. He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well. He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Who is online
Users browsing this forum:
atomic, Bent&Bongser, Bing [Bot], Draexnael, Hudd-Shay, Keiththered, maurice, Peter Kay, Traffic, weighman and 226 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leigh Centurions
POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,804,744 1,966 77,232 4,559 SET