7 minutes
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:58 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:58 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 2038
.......and I'm unable to watch it......
COME ON YOU BRONCOS
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:
Re: 7 minutes
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by atomic on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
atomic User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 5412
Well done.. Congratulations :wink: :wink:
