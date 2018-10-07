I can remember them coming off and resulting in a try maybe twice. Once in a game against Wigan that Michael Monaghan benefitted from, and the World Club Challenge match that had Brown over on the next tackle. Otherwise they did almost always result in another set of six to defend.
