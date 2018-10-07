WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Where we started

Where we started
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:11 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:11 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35940
Just as a reminder, first game of the season.

https://youtu.be/t3XawUotR7w
Re: Where we started
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:14 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:14 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded
Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 231
Was it Fun Boy Three and Bananarama who sang "it ain't how you start it's the way that you finish and that's what gets results"?
Re: Where we started
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:44 pm
WireWireWire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:44 pm
WireWireWire
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1191
https://youtu.be/r1iohUPN-Mw

Ahem.
Lebron James wrote:
Saints by 32

Regards

King James

