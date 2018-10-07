WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Million Pound Game

Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:14 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:14 pm
Builth Wells Wire
A mile offside. Good call.
But how annoying is that crappy music?
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:24 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:24 pm
That pitch is awful.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:32 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 6:32 pm
Builth Wells Wire
karetaker wrote:
That pitch is awful.

Another plastic pitch.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:16 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:16 pm
It's a strange game. Whoever manages the occasion best in final 40 minutes gets a superleague ticket.
And yes, the music and PA announcer are annoying.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:23 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:23 pm
I'm watching this, I'll be honest for most of the Toronto side I'm thinking to myself "he was crap when he was in superleague"

Andy dixon ffs
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:33 pm
Posted by morrisseyisawire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:33 pm
morrisseyisawire
There was a nostalgic tear in my eye when Russel knocked on at the play the ball.

Been there, my Canadian counterparts.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:59 pm
Posted by mikej on Sun Oct 07, 2018 7:59 pm
Number of "penalties" going in Toronto's favour now.
Mummy duck is now thoroughly depressed. SHE was the one that was famous for losing five in a row........until the 2011 GF!!!!!
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:12 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:12 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Thankfully London in Superleague next year. When Toronto get rid of their coach they might have a chance to get in the top flight. No time for the "plastic yanks"
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:15 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Never thought I'd see Ashton Sims crying.
Re: Million Pound Game
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:20 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:20 pm
Well that was a crazy game, personally I’m happier London have come up.
