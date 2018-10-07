Tommy Lineham & Jack Hughes are rightly getting all the kudos for their tries on Thursday. Each try was a cracker and had to be scored and were not walk ins & it was great finishing by Tom & Jack. These tries obviously won us the game.
But I think a crucial game saving point was in the 2nd half, Saints were 9-2 up & Barba made a break he passed the ball to Lomax who was through and clear. Out of no where Tyrone made a terrific try saving tackle on Lomax not only stopping him but dislodging the ball & stopping a certain try. If Tyrone had not made that tackle then Saints would have gone 15-2 up and gone on to win the game.
This tackle should be contrasted with the dire efforts by Danny Richardson and Ben Barba when Tom Lineham was scoring his 2nd and match winning try
Take a bow Tyrone Roberts
