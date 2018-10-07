WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Game saving moment.

Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 10:50 am
Posted by Fatbelly on Sun Oct 07, 2018 10:50 am
Tommy Lineham & Jack Hughes are rightly getting all the kudos for their tries on Thursday. Each try was a cracker and had to be scored and were not walk ins & it was great finishing by Tom & Jack. These tries obviously won us the game.

But I think a crucial game saving point was in the 2nd half, Saints were 9-2 up & Barba made a break he passed the ball to Lomax who was through and clear. Out of no where Tyrone made a terrific try saving tackle on Lomax not only stopping him but dislodging the ball & stopping a certain try. If Tyrone had not made that tackle then Saints would have gone 15-2 up and gone on to win the game.

This tackle should be contrasted with the dire efforts by Danny Richardson and Ben Barba when Tom Lineham was scoring his 2nd and match winning try

Take a bow Tyrone Roberts :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 11:13 am
Posted by easyWire on Sun Oct 07, 2018 11:13 am
He’s done quite a bit of work off the ball that has helped us. His passing and kicking is fine, it’s just the x-factor line breaks that we haven’t seen yet. Let’s pray he lets loose at OT.
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 12:20 pm
Posted by lefty goldblatt on Sun Oct 07, 2018 12:20 pm
I hope Tyrone said thank you, when he borrowed your phone, Fatbelly.
Neither glass half full or empty. Just a realist.

