WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sneyd

Board index Super League Eights Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Sneyd

Post a reply
Sneyd
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:38 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:38 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 27641
Anyone knw what's happening with Sneyd's injury? Did he have an op after he was injured again or was it only rest it needed? I can't really remember reading much about it
Re: Sneyd
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:54 am
Posted by ccs on Sun Oct 07, 2018 8:54 am
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 3343
Not long ago (after he returned from injury) there was a reference to Sneyd recovering well from a recent knee operation.

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2018-09-13-m ... vs-hull-fc
Re: Sneyd
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:27 am
Posted by Jake the Peg on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:27 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 416
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 27641
Nice one cheers. Let's hope he gets a ful, pre season in although those Wigan rumours still bubbling under
Re: Sneyd
Post Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:59 am
Posted by Bombed Out on Sun Oct 07, 2018 9:59 am
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm
Posts: 670
Jake the Peg wrote:
Nice one cheers. Let's hope he gets a ful, pre season in although those Wigan rumours still bubbling under


Not overly concerned regarding the rumour.
Goal kicking aside think we could cover for his loss by moving Connor into the halves.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DABHAND, des lawson, Erik the not red, FoD FC Army, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Hasbag, hs98, Keiththered, RichM, WIZEB and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,2091,50877,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:00
 SL8s
TORONTO
v
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)