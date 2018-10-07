Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am Posts: 570 Location: South Stand
Go on the Saints Redvee forum for some comedy gold. The bitterness on there is unbelievable! I'm not sure they're actual RL fans but some very deluded people who support a team who think showing up will win the all the trophys. Such arrogance and the melt down is great!!
It is really, really, funny, even as a supporter of FPTP and a Premiership Play Off system rather than we've pretty much always done it this way. I know that it won't be changing soon and it's the format that we signed up to, but, we should give the LLS a higher profile IMO rather than collectively laughing at it.
I suppose that's one problem with a self proclaimed ghetto it can turn very quickly a land of one opinion .....great when everything is rosy but the potential to become an isolated cesspit of misery when things go against the grain
The site is comedy gold a couple of this years favourites
1) when some Saints fans tied to goad the Wire players which was c;ear;y seen on SKY it was the wire players fault for targeting a Saints player in the tackle, and the other explanation was that these heroes went to the aid of the cheerleaders that were near the incident
"Let's just look at what happened in the cold light of day here before anyone does anything.Ball had gone out of play Lineham tips up Barba and almost spears his head into the ground,Barba complains and Lineham puts his head into Barba assisted by Rathcford pushing Barba towards the fence and all the Warrington team join in followed by the Saints lads. Three of the cheerleader girls are sat by the fence in obvious danger at this point.
Sky's commentary interpretation was a disgrace (just watched it). Lineham should have been sin-binned at least. Childs was not helped by his partially sighted linesman who missed almost everything for most of the game.
What exactly did the fan do to warrant any action apart from 'comment' to a Warrington player he barely touched him. If he upset BMM then suites me because a minute later BMM gives the penalty away.
The situation was completely caused by the actions of the Warrington players who had an agenda throughout the game.
Chris Hill is a poor captain as he was involved in most of the handbags and verbals."
2) after getting ripped a new one by catalans, they were asking fans to get in touch with the RL and complain that Kenny Edwards had thrown a ball nearly decapitating one of their fans
"I suggest that everyone should email the RFL with details of what occurred. Something like:
I wish to draw attention to the behaviour of Catalans player Kenny Edwards in the 62nd minute of the match when he deliberately and maliciously threw a ball at the Saints fans, striking a young woman and a child. This incident was not in the heat of the moment, adjacent to the play, but at the opposite end of the stadium to where a try had just been scored and Edwards had carried the ball some distance upfield in order to launch his attack.
I find this behaviour to be totally unacceptable and request that the RFL conduct an investigation into the player’s conduct. I await your response with details of what action will be taken. "
Smalltime bitterness on a massive level. I always knew that the plastic scousers have never got on with their pie munching neighbours, but I wasn't aware of their recent obsession with us reaching such levels. Maybe Sky Sports Eddie has fanned the flames with his endless hoodoo talk of the last decade or so.
The opening salvo on the thread, really takes the biscuit, bemoaning the fact that the league's two most entertaining sides aren't there. Diddums. I didn't see a great deal of entertainment from either side on Thursday/Friday. In fact, in 180 minutes of rugby, the Scousers and Yarkshire versions of the Harlem Globetrotters could only muster one try between them, and our defence all season can hardly be described as vicelike . We let in a few, only last week v Wakey. Surely a side containing Barba and the new Andy Gregory, can unpick such an undeserving side, so the super, soaraway Saints can play the brand of barnstorming rugby only they can play.
There's a few boycotting Saturday's event, out of principle. I hope they enjoy Strictly, X Factor or another load of pointless International football friendlies. They could always put their Johnny Vegas DVDs on, with his hilarious one man routine of a fat bloke, being a Northern stereotype. Well, that will take all of 30 seconds.
