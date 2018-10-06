WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Train travel next week.

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Train travel next week.

Post a reply
Train travel next week.
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:39 pm
Posted by karetaker on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:39 pm
karetaker Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 276
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 4731
Location: Out There.
You can get there by train going from Central and arriving back at Bank Quay. We could end up with Wigan fans travelling from Warrington as they have no trains running to Manchester at all on that day.
Re: Train travel next week.
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:57 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:57 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 11337
The RFL have a knack at finding when there are limited services for finals.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Train travel next week.
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:01 pm
Posted by Terry Griffiths on Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:01 pm
Terry Griffiths Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Joined: Mon Aug 20, 2018 6:00 pm
Posts: 32
RMT strike on Northern. Not sure that was known when Grand Final date was fixed.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BR Wire, Gazwire, Irish Wire, leslie boyd, Major Tom, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, WalterWizard and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,0711,02577,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:00
 SL8s
TORONTO
v
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)