Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com

Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:09 pm
Posted by [Gareth] on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:09 pm
[Gareth]
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 14019
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
if anyone else has been sent off to their PC as their other half is watching strictly then redvee is much better entertainment.......
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:35 pm
Posted by hatty on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:35 pm
hatty
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2938
Location: wigan...where else!!
The best part is knowing that every single one of them are absolutely gutted and are hurting so much. Long may it continue :BOW:
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:38 pm
Posted by nidger on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:38 pm
nidger
Joined: Sat Apr 10, 2004 5:51 pm
Posts: 59
Location: Atherton
Cheers mate, just had a trip to RedVee absolute comedy gold. Beats Strickly. Talk about the deluded not laughed that much since watching Peter Kay at the M.E.N. Brilliant
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:50 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:50 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22184
Location: WIGAN
Shame Rogues is overseas as he usually winds them up beautifully on there. It’s been an ideal season in a lot of ways for me. I don’t want a weak St Helens but I also don’t want them winning anything of note. They’ve been a little shell shocked for a number of years now about how poor they’d become and the old boastful posts about how easy everything was had become few and far between. It was back with a bang this year but everything has collapsed around their ears.

In truth they look strong again next year and will be thereabouts again but this season will have really hurt.
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:47 pm
Posted by Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy on Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:47 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy
100% League Network
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14000
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Jesus, there are some absolute morons on that site. Do some of them actually read what they write and consider how it looks to any sane, rational human being?
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:27 pm
Posted by roo67 on Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:27 pm
roo67
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 5:28 pm
Posts: 105
Location: peoples republic of billinge
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy wrote:
Jesus, there are some absolute morons on that site. Do some of them actually read what they write and consider how it looks to any sane, rational human being?


lockers cheating the penalty is my favourite. johnny lomax did it twice in one game but that was quality play :lol:
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:46 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:46 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22184
Location: WIGAN
I love how some say they’d stop watching the game if they played like Wigan yet they’ve been watching a KFC coached St Helens side until this season. I presume they sat with their hands over their eyes under Brown in 2014 as well, especially in the Grand Final when they scraped a win with two awful try’s against a 12 man Wigan side.

It’s as sad as the two buffoons on Red Vee TV saying they won’t be watching the Grand Final. How bitter can you get? I’ve been to every Grand Final bar one and we had our tickets for Saturday a couple of weeks back. As a rugby league fan it’s a great night and the highlight of the season, regardless of who is in it.
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:12 pm
Posted by Lebron James on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:12 pm
Lebron James
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 1907
That website is an embarrassment. Always has been. Not one single poster has any humilty. We could lose 88-0 and according to that website it would be the refs fault.

Regards

King James
Re: RedVee.net
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:28 pm
Posted by TF and the wire on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:28 pm
TF and the wire
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 1915
Location: Looking through Gary Gilmore's eyes.
Lebron James wrote:
That website is an embarrassment. Always has been. Not one single poster has any humilty. We could lose 88-0 and according to that website it would be the refs fault.

Regards

King James


Hey Lebron, we're all waiting for you on our site.
One of the cave dwelling queuers.

