I love how some say they’d stop watching the game if they played like Wigan yet they’ve been watching a KFC coached St Helens side until this season. I presume they sat with their hands over their eyes under Brown in 2014 as well, especially in the Grand Final when they scraped a win with two awful try’s against a 12 man Wigan side.
It’s as sad as the two buffoons on Red Vee TV saying they won’t be watching the Grand Final. How bitter can you get? I’ve been to every Grand Final bar one and we had our tickets for Saturday a couple of weeks back. As a rugby league fan it’s a great night and the highlight of the season, regardless of who is in it.