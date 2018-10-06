Yes. We've not done our selves justice the last few big games (fev debacle, the MPG)
Time for us to stand up. The bookies have us favourites. It's all about our mental strength. We play like we did last week, we win. Just got to go set of set early on. Ignore the antics. Even the defeat at our place, you think how badly we played, an inept ref, appaling selections by Kear, we still should have won. Pickersgill should have finished off a try, Grant having a walk-in disallowed because he was stood about 3m in front of his centres. Do the basics we win. Newcastle hammered them by 50. Don't be scared of them.
Leon will have them fired up. Just got to concentrate on ourselves. Losing doesn't bare thinking about. Hopefully we didn't peak last week!