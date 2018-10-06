WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anybody Nervous?

Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:04 pm
Posted by roger daly on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:04 pm
roger daly

Anybody feeling the nerves tonight?

I am
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:11 pm
Posted by TheBeast on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:11 pm
TheBeast
Yes, what bothers me is when you look at Workington's results how strong they are in the second half of games.
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:32 pm
Posted by Fr13daY on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:32 pm
Fr13daY

Cheeky half-back
Glad it's not just me. I've been losing sleep since last Sunday!
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:39 pm
Posted by roger daly on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:39 pm
roger daly

Must admit I’ve been getting more nervous last couple of days.
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:42 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:42 pm
Bull Mania

Silver RLFANS Member
Yes. We've not done our selves justice the last few big games (fev debacle, the MPG)

Time for us to stand up. The bookies have us favourites. It's all about our mental strength. We play like we did last week, we win. Just got to go set of set early on. Ignore the antics. Even the defeat at our place, you think how badly we played, an inept ref, appaling selections by Kear, we still should have won. Pickersgill should have finished off a try, Grant having a walk-in disallowed because he was stood about 3m in front of his centres. Do the basics we win. Newcastle hammered them by 50. Don't be scared of them.

Leon will have them fired up. Just got to concentrate on ourselves. Losing doesn't bare thinking about. Hopefully we didn't peak last week!
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:15 pm
Posted by rambull1967 on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:15 pm
rambull1967

Were going to blow them away in the first half hour ala Wigan in that grand final......if not I'll be bricking it !!
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:24 pm
Posted by roger daly on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:24 pm
roger daly

rambull1967 wrote:
Were going to blow them away in the first half hour ala Wigan in that grand final......if not I'll be bricking it !!



Let’s hope you are right.

Quiet night in here tonight, just me and my lad. Im nervous, he’s not. I’m having a glass of wine, he’s not.
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:43 pm
Posted by TheBeast on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:43 pm
TheBeast
roger daly wrote:
Let’s hope you are right.

Quiet night in here tonight, just me and my lad. Im nervous, he’s not. I’m having a glass of wine, he’s not.


When I was younger I was lucky enough to compete in a couple of sports events at a reasonable level. You're never as nervous because you are in "control", much worse to be watching particularly for families.

Hopefully he and the rest of the players can take their minds off it and relax until warming up, saw a few who burnt off their nerves before events and did not perform to their best on the day.
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:52 pm
Posted by roger daly on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:52 pm
roger daly

TheBeast wrote:
When I was younger I was lucky enough to compete in a couple of sports events at a reasonable level. You're never as nervous because you are in "control", much worse to be watching particularly for families.

Hopefully he and the rest of the players can take their minds off it and relax until warming up, saw a few who burnt off their nerves before events and did not perform to their best on the day.



Yes probably right. I’m nervous as a fan, as we all are, and nervous as a dad. I know he would be devastated if we don’t go up.
Might treat him to a big fry up in the morning
Re: Anybody Nervous?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:44 pm
Posted by Johnbulls on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:44 pm
Johnbulls

Bulls 36 Workington 10
Done and dusted by just after half time.
Remember where you heard it first
Sleep easy in your beds tonight my friends.



   
















