WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Grand Final Tickets

Board index Super League Eights Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Grand Final Tickets

Post a reply
Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 4:42 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Sat Oct 06, 2018 4:42 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 2007
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
I have 2 Tickets for the Alex Ferguson Stand 20pds ea available for 10pds each pm me
Re: Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:07 pm
Posted by Azul on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:07 pm
Azul Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2017 11:07 am
Posts: 129
Give us a clue where they are? It’s a big old stand, mate
Re: Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:32 pm
Posted by leg_end on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:32 pm
leg_end User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Sun Apr 04, 2004 10:30 pm
Posts: 1681
Location: Wigan
Probably in the third tier, high up in the gods. I won two tickets from the RFL after filling in their online survey after the Wembley final and they arrived on Friday. £20 tickets in Alex Ferguson Stand Tier 3.,Block N4401.
I am not biased; I'm not bothered who beats St. Helens.
Re: Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:45 pm
Posted by bentleyman on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:45 pm
bentleyman Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 2007
Location: On the Star Ship Andromeda Hope Lives Again !!
Azul wrote:
Give us a clue where they are? It’s a big old stand, mate


3rdTier Block N4407
Re: Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:12 pm
Posted by Pieman on Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:12 pm
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 33rd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2654
Location: Atherton
cracking view

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Cronus, fleabag, TaxingChimp and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,0711,02577,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:00
 SL8s
TORONTO
v
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)