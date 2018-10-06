For those of you who don't do Facebook I thought I would just post this statement which I wrote last week on here as well:
Well. Another exciting season has come to an end and I think we can all agree that, although we didn’t win any games in the playoffs, the boys gave their all against full-time teams on several times the playing budget available to Halifax RLFC.
So, onto next season. Where do we go from here? It is often said by supporters that we can’t move on to the next stage until we go full time. Well that is true but we can’t do that until we increase our revenue streams across the board. I’m sure our Board of Directors are working hard to move things along as are the various Supporter’s groups. We don’t have a “Sugar Daddy” and, quite frankly, after watching the implosion of our friends over the pennines when theirs decided to call it a day, I’m not sure we want one.
There is, however, an alternative! Instead of one big sponsor bankrolling the club we have lots of smaller ones. THIS IS WHERE YOU COME IN!
I am now speaking to you as the Membership and Accounts guy at LS28.
As most of you know LS28 was started by Jamie at the beginning of the season and he has put countless hours and a great deal of his own money into his vision for Fax. It then came to a point where he needed help and Tony Lee joined in followed by myself, (Tony Riley), Joanne Ambler (Children’s Section) and Terry Bratley (Away Coaches).
We now have over 160 members all contributing amounts from £5 per month to a great deal more and we also get people coming up to us and giving us lump sums of money as one off contributions.
These donations all go into the LS28 Business account administered by myself and overseen by Jamie, Tony Lee and Steven Bonfield of Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors.
At LS28 we have 2 main aims:
1. To assist the club in financing player signings. In 2018 we helped finance the signings of QLT, Kieren Moss, Walid Bouregba and Liam Cooper.
2. To enhance the matchday experience. This should help draw in new supporters, particularly the young who are our future. I think everyone will agree that the enthusiasm on the terraces has moved on to a whole new level.
If you really want Fax to move on up as a club and would like to join us please PM me and I will give you more details.
Thanks for reading.
