Team for tomorrow
Sat Oct 06, 2018 1:10 pm
reffy
reffy
I think that all the Academy guests should play at Featherstone, they have come in our hour of need and it would be poor to leave any of them out.
Re: Team for tomorrow
Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:18 pm
maurice
maurice
They are
Re: Team for tomorrow
Sat Oct 06, 2018 4:20 pm
Alan
Hope to goodness we are playing in cherry & white, so I'll know which team is Leigh!
Re: Team for tomorrow
Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:52 pm
mish
mish
How good would it be for an academy player to play their first professional game and win a final! (Crap final but still a final)
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

