Featherstone have made another astute signing, bringing in a third player from Papau New Guinea Hunters in Thompson Teteh. They have already signed PNG star half backs in brothers Watson Boas and Ase Boas. Perhaps they will be known as Featherstone New Guinea next year.
Teteh was part of PNG’s World Cup squad who crushed Wales 50-6 and the USA 64-0 before losing to an NRL star studded England team 36-6.
England Knights should be in for some really tough contests when they travel to PNG in a few weeks time, with PNG only losing 34-16 in a competitive game with Australia today. The passionate 14k+ crowd let their emotions run a bit too high and invaded the pitch at one point.
It will be a massive shame if the PNG v England Knights fixtures are not picked up by a broadcaster.
Good signing for Fev, and agree, Knights will be in for a tough time. However, for accuracy, the Australian team they played against today was the Prime Ministers 13 - this included a number of reserve graders/juniors and a number of players who'll get nowhere near the full Aus team.
For accuracy the Australia side had the following who are certainly not reserve graders or juniors. Daly Cherry-Evans, David Klemmer, Ben Hunt, Jordan McLean, Tyson Frizell, Tyrone Peachey, Jake Trbojevic, Aaron Woods, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Matt Prior, Chad Townsend.
PNG Hunters are victims of their own success. They didn't make the Qld cup finals this year because they lost too many players after winning last year and doing so well in the WC, and this year they are losing even more players. The Boas brothers will be very hard to replace. On the plus side, they were able to blood a heap of young players this year, and the improvement over the season of these young guys was very impressive. Now they are based in the only real city in PNG and have good quality facilities they are able to develop players much quicker. Every professional side will have PNG players within a few years I think.
What's that all about? What is wrong with my post?
The thread is not only about Fev, but strength of PNG, and their performance against an Australian team today- I was just adding context????
