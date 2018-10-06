WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Papau New Guinea

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Papau New Guinea

Post a reply
Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 12:33 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 06, 2018 12:33 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2614
Featherstone have made another astute signing, bringing in a third player from Papau New Guinea Hunters in Thompson Teteh. They have already signed PNG star half backs in brothers Watson Boas and Ase Boas. Perhaps they will be known as Featherstone New Guinea next year.

Teteh was part of PNG’s World Cup squad who crushed Wales 50-6 and the USA 64-0 before losing to an NRL star studded England team 36-6.

England Knights should be in for some really tough contests when they travel to PNG in a few weeks time, with PNG only losing 34-16 in a competitive game with Australia today. The passionate 14k+ crowd let their emotions run a bit too high and invaded the pitch at one point.

It will be a massive shame if the PNG v England Knights fixtures are not picked up by a broadcaster.

https://www.nrl.com/news/2018/10/06/pri ... -pms-xiii/
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:15 pm
Posted by Superted on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:15 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1443
Good signing for Fev, and agree, Knights will be in for a tough time.
However, for accuracy, the Australian team they played against today was the Prime Ministers 13 - this included a number of reserve graders/juniors and a number of players who'll get nowhere near the full Aus team.
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:26 pm
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:26 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 15
Rep Position: 20th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 2614
Edited Durham Giant

Superted wrote:
Good signing for Fev, and agree, Knights will be in for a tough time.
However, for accuracy, the Australian team they played against today was the Prime Ministers 13 - this included a number of reserve graders/juniors and a number of players who'll get nowhere near the full Aus team.

For accuracy the Australia side had the following who are certainly not reserve graders or juniors. Daly Cherry-Evans, David Klemmer, Ben Hunt, Jordan McLean, Tyson Frizell, Tyrone Peachey, Jake Trbojevic, Aaron Woods, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Matt Prior, Chad Townsend.
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:10 pm
Posted by Durham Giant on Sat Oct 06, 2018 6:10 pm
Durham Giant User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon May 07, 2007 8:25 pm
Posts: 11497
Location: Durham
Now everyone let’s start again and concentrate on RL.

Willzay and super red If you are not interested in featherstone don’t post.

Sinfield stick to comments about RL.

Cut out goading people or it is another 3 days in the cooler
Huddersfield Giants 2013 over achievers

Huddersfield Giants 2014 under achievers ??????????
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:41 pm
Posted by Superted on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:41 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1443
Durham Giant wrote:
Now everyone let’s start again and concentrate on RL.

Willzay and super red If you are not interested in featherstone don’t post.

Sinfield stick to comments about RL.

Cut out goading people or it is another 3 days in the cooler


What's that all about? What is wrong with my post?

The thread is not only about Fev, but strength of PNG, and their performance against an Australian team today- I was just adding context????
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:47 pm
Posted by roopy on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:47 pm
roopy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2005 6:00 am
Posts: 1850
Location: Newcastle, Hunter Valley
PNG Hunters are victims of their own success.
They didn't make the Qld cup finals this year because they lost too many players after winning last year and doing so well in the WC, and this year they are losing even more players.
The Boas brothers will be very hard to replace.
On the plus side, they were able to blood a heap of young players this year, and the improvement over the season of these young guys was very impressive.
Now they are based in the only real city in PNG and have good quality facilities they are able to develop players much quicker. Every professional side will have PNG players within a few years I think.
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:10 pm
Posted by Budgiezilla on Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:10 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 24
Rep Position: 11th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 224
Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 7154
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Superted wrote:
What's that all about? What is wrong with my post?

The thread is not only about Fev, but strength of PNG, and their performance against an Australian team today- I was just adding context????


I agree Superted....probably just a mistake by DG.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Re: Papau New Guinea
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:26 pm
Posted by Call Me God on Sat Oct 06, 2018 9:26 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 53
Rep Position: 2nd / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 1974
Superted wrote:
What's that all about? What is wrong with my post?

The thread is not only about Fev, but strength of PNG, and their performance against an Australian team today- I was just adding context????

Lol.... Clickbait will always win here. I got 3 days in the can for pointing out that the trolls were trolls....... The moderators do a splendid job here and to say otherwise would be wrong
JESUS WEPT :WALL: HOW MANY TIMES?????
£20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000.
The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.

There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them. :BEAT:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Budgiezilla, caslad75, ducknumber1, EastHullUTR, newgroundb4wakey, rhinos_bish, SirStan, Ste100Centurions, terrykelly and 132 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,0711,02577,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:00
 SL8s
TORONTO
v
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)