What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 12:29 pm
Posted by westleighjim on Sat Oct 06, 2018 12:29 pm
westleighjim
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Tue May 28, 2013 4:31 pm
Posts: 217
Posts: 217
Just watching the hi lights of the Saints V Warrington match on the BBC. last season we beat both of them, how things have change in just over 12 months.
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 1:20 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Sat Oct 06, 2018 1:20 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 26
Rep Position: 10th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 12324
Location: blackpool tower circus
For a start we gave Juksey to much rope.Then let KC ride roughshod over the Team.
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:15 pm
Posted by maurice on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:15 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 25th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 16257
Posts: 16257
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Nowt went wrong its a cunning plan
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:43 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:43 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1287
Posts: 1287
maurice wrote:
Nowt went wrong its a cunning plan


Change the last N for a T in cunning & thats more like it
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 4:18 pm
Posted by Alan on Sat Oct 06, 2018 4:18 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11033
Posts: 11033
Location: Back in Lancashire
Peter Kay wrote:
Change the last N for a T in cunning & thats more like it


:USTUPID: "cunnitg" ??? :USTUPID:
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:03 pm
Posted by Peter Kay on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:03 pm
Peter Kay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 1287
Posts: 1287
Alan wrote:
:USTUPID: "cunnitg" ??? :USTUPID:


2nd to last haha
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:32 pm
Posted by Alan on Sat Oct 06, 2018 7:32 pm
Alan
Gold RLFANS Member
Reputation Points: 29
Rep Position: 8th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 11033
Posts: 11033
Location: Back in Lancashire
Peter Kay wrote:
2nd to last haha


Gotcha! :wink:
Re: What went wrong ?
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:48 pm
Posted by mish on Sat Oct 06, 2018 8:48 pm
mish
100% League Network
100% League Network
Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 30th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3490
Posts: 3490
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Err steady on chaps. :SNOOTY: :SNOOTY:
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

