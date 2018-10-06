WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pair of Grand Final Tickets

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Pair of Grand Final Tickets

Post a reply
Pair of Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:28 am
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:28 am
MorePlaymakersNeeded Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 214
2 tickets for NW Quadrant Tier 2 Block NW3434, face value Â£20 each will accept Â£20 for pair. Surplus to requirements.
PM me if interested.
Re: Pair of Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:47 pm
Posted by MarginMeter on Sat Oct 06, 2018 5:47 pm
MarginMeter User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 1
Rep Position: 34th / 77,232
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Oct 07, 2012 7:11 pm
Posts: 261
Location: Utilising the dummy runner
MorePlaymakersNeeded wrote:
2 tickets for NW Quadrant Tier 2 Block NW3434, face value Â£20 each will accept Â£20 for pair. Surplus to requirements.
PM me if interested.


You are Lebron James and I claim my Â£10
Re: Pair of Grand Final Tickets
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:24 pm
Posted by MorePlaymakersNeeded on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:24 pm
MorePlaymakersNeeded Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Aug 24, 2018 11:51 am
Posts: 214
Lol, you are AS108 and I claim my Â£20!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BR Wire, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Irish Wire, leslie boyd, Major Tom, Oxford Exile, Paul Youane, rubber duckie, sally cinnamon, WalterWizard and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,804,0711,02577,2324,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
TODAY 15:00
 CHAMPIONSHIP
FEATHERSTONE
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH ONE
BRADFORD BULLS
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 19:00
 SL8s
TORONTO
v
LONDON BRONCOS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)