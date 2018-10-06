WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Crowds (again!)

Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:22 am
Posted by UllFC on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:22 am
UllFC User avatar
IGNORE

Biggest games of the season and yet again a lot of empty seats. 12,309 at Saints, 6k below capacity.13k at Wigan, half full.

Seemed a good turnout from both away teams, and you can use Thursday night as a factor for Saints but not for Wigan who choose to play Fridays anyway.

Whats RL got to do to change the culture of people not paying for games outside of season tickets? These games should be near sellouts.
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:56 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 06, 2018 10:56 am
IGNORE

Games which are not included in season tickets, both cup and play offs have been struggling for a long time. After 8 years of our current government we have seen living standards constantly falling, people no longer have as much disposable income and have had to make sacrifices. Yet from next season the play offs have been expanded to contain 5 teams and run for 4 weeks. Bad decision.
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:02 am
Posted by rollin thunder on Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:02 am
IGNORE

Both games have been poor compared to previous playoffs and play offs have been poor quility for a few years now, all thought both last years semis bucked the trend. Too many games same sides playing each other 4-5 times a season = boredom lack of interest. And the powers that be think loop fixtures next season will fix all this. Well they are in for a shock.

The game full stop is a poor game at the minute, its all about which side can either slow/wrestle the ruck or who can milk the most penalties at the ruck. It was good to see the ref last night shout to players “just get on with it” after a swan dive, but more often than not that would normally be a penalty.
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:09 am
Posted by Alan Cargill on Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:09 am
IGNORE

Make the product on the pitch better then more people will be willing to part with £20 odd to watch it.

That's the crux of the issue, the game is boring and unless folk can get it for £10-£15 a game via a season ticket they won't bother.

Even Cas who are thought of as an entertaining team resort to 5 robotic drives and a kick, i've sat through countless games this year bored out of my brain and would have loved to have got up and left if work allowed me to do that !
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:19 am
Posted by Sir Kevin Sinfield on Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:19 am
IGNORE

Not many tickets look to have been sold for the England v New Zealand tests either with 3 weeks until that kicks off.
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:31 am
Posted by snowie on Sat Oct 06, 2018 11:31 am
snowie User avatar
IGNORE

rollin thunder wrote:
Both games have been poor compared to previous playoffs and play offs have been poor quility for a few years now, all thought both last years semis bucked the trend. Too many games same sides playing each other 4-5 times a season = boredom lack of interest. And the powers that be think loop fixtures next season will fix all this. Well they are in for a shock.

The game full stop is a poor game at the minute, its all about which side can either slow/wrestle the ruck or who can milk the most penalties at the ruck. It was good to see the ref last night shout to players “just get on with it” after a swan dive, but more often than not that would normally be a penalty.
just shows how sloppy the game has got as when Liam Farrell couldn't even link in to form part of the scrum, at this moment it frustrates the hell out of me watching it
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 1:57 pm
Posted by Charlie Sheen on Sat Oct 06, 2018 1:57 pm
Charlie Sheen User avatar
IGNORE

RL fans are just cheap.
King Monkey wrote:
Maybe a spell in prison would do Graham good.

At least he'd lose his virginity.
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:08 pm
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:08 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
IGNORE

Professional rugby league in this country is a poor product end of.

The people who run superleague clubs should be addressing.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:16 pm
Posted by Willzay on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:16 pm
Willzay User avatar
IGNORE

Charlie Sheen wrote:
RL fans are just cheap.


This.

Will we have to make every semi final now a double header to make the attendances look more respectable?
The Troll Collective :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Lebron James
Re: Crowds (again!)
Post Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:33 pm
Posted by wrencat1873 on Sat Oct 06, 2018 2:33 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
IGNORE

rollin thunder wrote:
Both games have been poor compared to previous playoffs and play offs have been poor quility for a few years now, all thought both last years semis bucked the trend. Too many games same sides playing each other 4-5 times a season = boredom lack of interest. And the powers that be think loop fixtures next season will fix all this. Well they are in for a shock.

The game full stop is a poor game at the minute, its all about which side can either slow/wrestle the ruck or who can milk the most penalties at the ruck. It was good to see the ref last night shout to players “just get on with it” after a swan dive, but more often than not that would normally be a penalty.


Really, the Saints v Wire game was excellent.
Full of drama, skill, passion and as close as a RL game gets.

Last night was far less entertaining or dramatic.
Wigan have perfected (and been allowed to slow down the ptb, literally, stifling the opposition, although their defence was top drawer.
However, I agree regarding loop fixtures and we should have increased the comp to 14 clubs for next season and ensured that Toronto, London and Toulouse were all in the top flight but, chance missed.

We could do with William Eve on here to tell us about the crowds though.
There were empty seats at both grounds but neither looked to be "bad" attendances ?
