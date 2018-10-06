Reputation Points: 15 Rep Position: 20th / 77,232 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am Posts: 2614
Games which are not included in season tickets, both cup and play offs have been struggling for a long time. After 8 years of our current government we have seen living standards constantly falling, people no longer have as much disposable income and have had to make sacrifices. Yet from next season the play offs have been expanded to contain 5 teams and run for 4 weeks. Bad decision.
Both games have been poor compared to previous playoffs and play offs have been poor quility for a few years now, all thought both last years semis bucked the trend. Too many games same sides playing each other 4-5 times a season = boredom lack of interest. And the powers that be think loop fixtures next season will fix all this. Well they are in for a shock.
The game full stop is a poor game at the minute, its all about which side can either slow/wrestle the ruck or who can milk the most penalties at the ruck. It was good to see the ref last night shout to players “just get on with it” after a swan dive, but more often than not that would normally be a penalty.
Make the product on the pitch better then more people will be willing to part with £20 odd to watch it.
That's the crux of the issue, the game is boring and unless folk can get it for £10-£15 a game via a season ticket they won't bother.
Even Cas who are thought of as an entertaining team resort to 5 robotic drives and a kick, i've sat through countless games this year bored out of my brain and would have loved to have got up and left if work allowed me to do that !
just shows how sloppy the game has got as when Liam Farrell couldn't even link in to form part of the scrum, at this moment it frustrates the hell out of me watching it
Really, the Saints v Wire game was excellent. Full of drama, skill, passion and as close as a RL game gets.
Last night was far less entertaining or dramatic. Wigan have perfected (and been allowed to slow down the ptb, literally, stifling the opposition, although their defence was top drawer. However, I agree regarding loop fixtures and we should have increased the comp to 14 clubs for next season and ensured that Toronto, London and Toulouse were all in the top flight but, chance missed.
We could do with William Eve on here to tell us about the crowds though. There were empty seats at both grounds but neither looked to be "bad" attendances ?
