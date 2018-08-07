WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Woolston tickets

Woolston tickets
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 5:53 pm
Posted by philmac79 on Tue Aug 07, 2018 5:53 pm
philmac79
Joined: Sun Sep 08, 2013 8:53 pm
Posts: 5
How are Woolston Rovers selling Tickets (inc Bus) for Â£45 -Block 107 when tickets for that block alone are Â£50?
Re: Woolston tickets
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:08 pm
Posted by karetaker on Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:08 pm
karetaker
Probably got them for free and are selling them to make money for the club would be my guess.

