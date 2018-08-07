WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mortimer

Mortimer
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 5:43 pm
Posted by rugbyballs on Tue Aug 07, 2018 5:43 pm
rugbyballs
Gone

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmL3MTqgi_G ... 7snvn5qhg3
Re: Mortimer
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:20 pm
Posted by Ste100Centurions on Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:20 pm
Ste100Centurions
Inevitable really.
Re: Mortimer
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:23 pm
Posted by charlie caroli on Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:23 pm
charlie caroli
Won't be the last, done ok for me had a bit of bad luck with injuries but did his bit. Maybe Acton can drive him to the airport.
Re: Mortimer
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:25 pm
Posted by Harold Rigby Jnr on Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:25 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
He had signalled his intention to return home weeks ago, regardless of SL next year. Will Daggeer received most of the plaudits last week but I thought Mortimer played very well.
Re: Mortimer
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:34 pm
Posted by atomic on Tue Aug 07, 2018 6:34 pm
atomic
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
He had signalled his intention to return home weeks ago, regardless of SL next year. Will Daggeer received most of the plaudits last week but I thought Mortimer played very well.


The agent was sat waiting H in the Wren. Nice little get together along with Hutch. But he wanted Morts hence the steak dinner. Where Riddy fits in, i'm not sure.
