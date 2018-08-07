Apparently he is due to play in this game:
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/51626/halifax-reserves-take-on-wigan-warriors-reserves
Shows the value of the reserve competition. I doubt a championship side would want to take on a player on the road to recovery and I doubt Wigan would want to send him out on loan anyway as Wigan would want to monitor and manage his comeback closely.
