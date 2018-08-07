So as we go into the super 8`s I thought it was worth looking back on the regular season and highlighting some of the positives!
First of all just looking through the stats this season and thought it was worth giving a snapshot of just how good certain players and the team as a whole have been this season!
Bill Tupou tops the metres gained with 3126! His centre partner Lyne also sits in the top 5 with 2740!
Both of our wingers in the top 5 try scorers:
Johnstone joint 2nd on 17
BJB joint 4th on 16
Miller 3rd in the league for try assists with 20.
Matty Ashurst tops marker tackles and 3rd in the table for tackles made!
Fifita 3rd in tackle busts (Only forward in the top 10) with 104. Closely followed by Reece Lyne in 4th with 92.
Also worth a mention that as a team we sit in 2nd for tries scored behind Saints which shows just what a threat we are with ball in hand!
On the new additions front:
Pauli – Started slow(ish) but now seems to be now getting up to speed, really impressed with him over the last few games, particular at Hudds away were they could simply not handle him, hope to see him putting those performances in week in week going forward! I think we have a good forward on our hands if we can keep him fit.
Horo – Again started slowly but has got better consistently, for me he is not going to pull up trees with ball in hand but he is an absolute workhorse in defence and seems to have good leadership on the field. Run his blood to water in certain games this season, the effort is definitely there, will we see more from him next season?
Hampshire – Played well given the chance, difficult position to just jump into in a team but think given time with Miller he could be the right partner for him. Has all the right skillset and hopefully Finn can rub of a bit of his game management in his coaching role - Also worth noting that he had a decent game at Fullback when asked to play there and provides good utility value throughout the backs as well – Hope he gets a deal with us and a chance to prove himself!
So in a review of the regular season what are you’re:
1. 3 Positives
2. 3 Negatives
3. Player of the season
4. Favourite moment of the season
For me the positives outweigh the negatives this season which is always good! Here is my list:
Positives - We made the top eight again, we are playing an exciting brand of rugby that is great to watch, we have proven we are not too far off throughout the season and are competing in almost every game!
Negatives - Disappointing cup run, failure to close down games resulting in some closes losses, no development in stadium situation.
Player of the season – Bill Tupou
Favourite moment of the season – Big Dave`s try against Hull FC, it was like watching in slow motion but I have never been urging someone on so much to get to the line!
Here is to a strong 8`s
