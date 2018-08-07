WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Charity Auction

Charity Auction
Post Tue Aug 07, 2018 2:15 pm
Posted by Bury Broncos on Tue Aug 07, 2018 2:15 pm
As part of our tenth anniversary celebrations and in light of the recent diagnosis of our founding chairman we're raising money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Oddballs Foundation. As part of this we are auctioning off some items that have been very kindly donated including a St George Illawarra Dragons Charity Shield shirt worn and signed by Mike Cooper and a signed 2014 Warrington shirt. If you are interested just reply to the tweets,comment on Facebook.or post on here with how much you'd like to bid.
The bidding is currently at £200 for the Dragons shirt and just £10 at the moment for the Warrington shirt.
We are accepting bids up until 2pm on Saturday.
Any bids would be much appreciated with the money going to great causes, thanks.

Mike Cooper signed shirt:
https://mobile.twitter.com/BuryRL/statu ... 3889784833

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_ ... 4454040526

Signed Warrington Shirt:
https://mobile.twitter.com/BuryRL/statu ... 9988635648

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_ ... 4454040526

