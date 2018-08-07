WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Evening with Adrian Morley @ Stanley Rangers

Posted by wakefieldwall on Tue Aug 07, 2018 1:07 pm
Posted on behalf of Stanley Rangers, this is a club event hoping to raise some money for the centenary year in 2019.

Should be an interesting night with a former Leeds man, one of the best British forwards of his generation. £15 a ticket is very good price for such an evening and its helping a local club out. Give Becki or Alison a call for tickets on the numbers below

