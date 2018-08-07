Ratch - 8
Lineham -7
Goodwin - 6.5
King - 7 ( I think he will now kick on)
Josh - 8
Brown -7
Tyrone - 6
Hill - 7
Clark - 10
Cooper -10
Hughes - 8.5 (most of what he does goes unnoticed by the haters)
Livett - 7
SBW - 9 (taking into account his age he should get a 10)
Philbin - 7.5
Sita - 6
Atkins - 7
Ben MM - 7
G King - 6
Dec - 7
