Well, could be a tough game against Halifax. I know they will come out hard in the forwards and they have a good, well balanced team. I don't know if they can handle our centres and full back attack though. Will be interesting to see if Fleming is allowed to play (Halifax could really use him in this game; a good player).
If Halifax allows our forwards to run at them they will eventually have to break down....but they are tough and have a good team spirit. Looking forward to the game and home crowd cheering on You Tube.
Toronto by 15-20?
If Halifax allows our forwards to run at them they will eventually have to break down....but they are tough and have a good team spirit. Looking forward to the game and home crowd cheering on You Tube.
Toronto by 15-20?