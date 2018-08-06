WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Best Grand Finals?

Best Grand Finals?
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:52 pm
Posted by WireWireWire on Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:52 pm
What would you say are the best Grand Finals as spectacles themselves, from a neutral point of view? There have been a few damp squibs to put it lightly, but I remember the Leeds v Wigan one a couple years ago to be very exciting. I went to that particular one and sitting in the Leeds end when Walters went over with less than 10 to go was a brilliant moment to be in. I can't really say if any of Warrington's appearances deserve a mention because our loss clouds my view haha. The first v Leeds was pretty good though, until Hall broke our hearts.
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'

