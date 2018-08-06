What would you say are the best Grand Finals as spectacles themselves, from a neutral point of view? There have been a few damp squibs to put it lightly, but I remember the Leeds v Wigan one a couple years ago to be very exciting. I went to that particular one and sitting in the Leeds end when Walters went over with less than 10 to go was a brilliant moment to be in. I can't really say if any of Warrington's appearances deserve a mention because our loss clouds my view haha. The first v Leeds was pretty good though, until Hall broke our hearts.