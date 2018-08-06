Steve Price on Rugby AM suggesting Westwood will have a deal in 2019, who else is in line for a new deal?
Interestingly Kevin Brown is now listed as having a deal to 30th November 2019 on his player profile on the club website. Can’t remember if it said 2018 previously?
Mitch Brown, Ben Pomeroy, Jack Johnson and now Bodene Thompson I think are out of contract for next year, with Crosby and G King supposedly already out of the door.
