Westwood & 2019 Contract Renewals
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 7:49 pm
Posted by Alffi_7 on Mon Aug 06, 2018 7:49 pm
Steve Price on Rugby AM suggesting Westwood will have a deal in 2019, who else is in line for a new deal?

Interestingly Kevin Brown is now listed as having a deal to 30th November 2019 on his player profile on the club website. Can’t remember if it said 2018 previously?

Mitch Brown, Ben Pomeroy, Jack Johnson and now Bodene Thompson I think are out of contract for next year, with Crosby and G King supposedly already out of the door.
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:00 pm
Posted by Wires71 on Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:00 pm
I think Ben can go again for 2019 having seen his performances this season. Shame for George King as he seems to have hit a bit of form too.

Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:07 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:07 pm
Was informed last week that it was a formality and a deal is already agreed.

Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:18 pm
Posted by WireWireWire on Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:18 pm
Wouldn't keep any of them except Westwood, though George King is a good squad player. Never sets the world on fire but doesn't put a foot wrong either. He would be the only other I'd think about extending.
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:26 pm
Posted by Uncle Rico on Mon Aug 06, 2018 8:26 pm
I'd give Westwood another year he's still making an impact

