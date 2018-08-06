WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Scrums

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Scrums

Post a reply
Scrums
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 6:49 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Mon Aug 06, 2018 6:49 pm
Captain Hook Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 3
Rep Position: 32nd / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 1226
Location: Sunny Southport
I can see the benefit of RU scrums after yesterday, it gives you a chance to get a pint without missing any action. As stated elsewhere the queues were a disgrace. Started queuing at the end of the first match and Leeds had scored their try before I got back!
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, CW8, easyWire, grifter, Hicks Is A God, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, ratticusfinch, rubber duckie, scottty, Uncle Rico, WireWireWire, Wrath and 230 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,773,6291,89476,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 9th Aug 19:45
 SL8s
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 10th Aug 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th Aug 20:00
 SL8s
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 11th Aug 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Sat 11th Aug 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)