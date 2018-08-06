Well, his appointment was hardly welcomed with roars of positivity and with a very short turnaround the RFL has to sell the game to the world, and yes I do mean the world.
We have to get somehow hook the neutral in the way that finals used to - we should be offering every team outside SL, especially London, Toulouse & Toronto, cut-price tickets and travel options.
The RFL need to work closely with Catalans and the French RL to identify every casual, unconverted or stayaway spectator in France and drag them kickingand screaming through the tunnel to wembley.
Over to you Ralph, earn your corn.
We have to get somehow hook the neutral in the way that finals used to - we should be offering every team outside SL, especially London, Toulouse & Toronto, cut-price tickets and travel options.
The RFL need to work closely with Catalans and the French RL to identify every casual, unconverted or stayaway spectator in France and drag them kickingand screaming through the tunnel to wembley.
Over to you Ralph, earn your corn.