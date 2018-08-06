first game up then in the super 8's , though for us i think we have our own mini league to finish 5th with wildcats, hull fc and catalan.
saints losing in the cup not good for us as they will be wanting to hit back
hope we can carry on out good form... matagi to play??? ikahihifo to make a return??
those two would certainly bolster the pack!
