WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lineham 2018

Board index Super League Eights Warrington Wolves Lineham 2018

Post a reply
Lineham 2018
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 2:46 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Aug 06, 2018 2:46 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 10789
Lineham seldom gets raps however he is worthy of a topic this season.
2 fantastic tries of raw pace but the guy is solid too.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Lineham 2018
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:01 pm
Posted by scottty on Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:01 pm
scottty User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Joined: Thu Oct 07, 2004 11:53 pm
Posts: 252
Lineham (like a few others) has improved in the post-Smith era... i also think that the competition from Charnley on the other wing has made him raise his game
Re: Lineham 2018
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:08 pm
Posted by Fantastic Mr Catpiss on Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:08 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35855
dont forget lineham 2017 was pretty good as well when the rest of the team failed to give a collective poop.

Pee's me off a bit that he doesn't get a chant, or even a request for a wave, when charnley gets full adulation (granted he's a bit of a try scoring freak)
Re: Lineham 2018
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:23 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:23 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 10789
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
dont forget lineham 2017 was pretty good as well when the rest of the team failed to give a collective poop.

Pee's me off a bit that he doesn't get a chant, or even a request for a wave, when charnley gets full adulation (granted he's a bit of a try scoring freak)

No question. I also thought that Hughes who was on the receiving end of some vocals. Undeservingly in 2017.

I hope Lineham just goes about his business as he impresses even if he doesn't get the wraps...like Hughes of 2018.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Lineham 2018
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:26 pm
Posted by rubber duckie on Mon Aug 06, 2018 3:26 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 6
Rep Position: 29th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 10789
scottty wrote:
Lineham (like a few others) has improved in the post-Smith era... i also think that the competition from Charnley on the other wing has made him raise his game

Perhaps...I'm more inclined to think he has a more comfortable partner in Goodwin with assistance if Ratchford.
once a wire always a wire

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Cutter76, grifter, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, Orfie, rubber duckie, Saxy, scottty, Smiffy27, WazzaWire, Wire Weaver, Wrath and 224 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,773,5001,85076,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 9th Aug 19:45
 SL8s
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 10th Aug 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th Aug 20:00
 SL8s
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 11th Aug 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Sat 11th Aug 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)