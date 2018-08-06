Some of us remember the dark days, and we also know these things come in cycles even for the biggest clubs. saints have done very little for 10 ten years but are on the up again, it took wigan fans many years to accept they had no divine right to dominate and win trophy's ever year, there was a whole generation of fans off wigan that grew up with unprecedented success that new only that, and then could not get used to not being the top dog. its the same for us now, there is a whole generation of fans who have known nothing but success and simply don't understand the cycle nature of RL or any team sport just look at Liverpool dominance at soccer then Man U. trust me if some of the people watched highly expensive sides in the 80's & 90's flop badly and have the opposition fans shouting what a wast of money they would understand this is a blip in GH copybook, he gets considerably more right than wrong. We may have a few more years of mediocrity and no trophies before we rebuild a side again. Recruitment as been poor but i don't think the club deliberately signed players that they expected to not perform, and some of the juniors over the last 3-4 years have not proved to be the required standard. its pretty painful at the moment but i think we will be better next year and hopefully pushing for trophies again in 2020. but hopefully next year we will be at least competitive for top 6 again.
