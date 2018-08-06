WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League UPDATED TABLE

Board index Championship 1 Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Predictions League UPDATED TABLE

Post a reply
Predictions League UPDATED TABLE
Post Mon Aug 06, 2018 12:05 pm
Posted by paulwalker71 on Mon Aug 06, 2018 12:05 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 8
Rep Position: 27th / 76,995
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3698
Location: Bradford
Lots of big scoring this week as we had a particularly predictable set of results - most people scoring 14 points from getting all seven matches correct. Well done to Seagulls - 24 points for all 7 results plus two correct margins!

Bendybulls 247
Bulls Boy 2011 241
Johnbulls 239
thepimp007 230
Steel City Bull 229
tackler thommo 228
Le Penguin 227
Alex 0604 220
broadybulls87 215
jackmac452 215
paulwalker71 215
Herr Rigsby 213
roger daly 212
Pumpetypump 208
Bull Mania 207
Bent&Bongser 206
bull on a canary 203
jayb 199
Bull Northern 196
Ricky F1 192
rambull1967 191
Dr Feelgood 190
childofthenorthern 186
seagulls 184
Pyrah123 180
FR13day 176
bullpower2014 175
Ferocious Aardvark 166
BD20Cougar 164
Duckman 164
Bullseye 106
Jimmy4Bradford 30
Hamster Chops 10

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alex 0604, billypop, Blotto, Bullsmad, BullyBully13, childofthenorthern, domthebull, Fr13daY, Marvin Goolash, paulwalker71, RickyF1, RoystonVasey, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, this_cougar_outfit and 125 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2018 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,773,3612,06576,9954,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
Thu 9th Aug 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 9th Aug 19:45
 SL8s
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 10th Aug 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
NEWCASTLE
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WARRINGTON
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
Fri 10th Aug 19:45
SUPER LEAGUE
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
CASTLEFORD
Fri 10th Aug 20:00
 SL8s
HULL KR
v
SALFORD
Sat 11th Aug 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
PENRITH
Sat 11th Aug 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)